New Zealand confirms eight new cases of COVID-19, all related to overseas travel

New Zealand confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus, all related to people who had recently travelled overseas, the health ministry said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The new cases take the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 20.

New Zealand implemented tough border restrictions on Saturday asking everyone arriving in the country to self-isolate, and has banned big public gatherings to control the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.