Mainland China reports 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
Mainland China had 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country's National Health Commission said, down from 21 cases a day earlier. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,894, the health authority said in a statement on Wednesday.
The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,237 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 11 from the previous day. In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, there were 11 new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for 10 of the fatalities.
The number of imported cases of the virus in mainland China reached 155 as of Tuesday, up 12 from a day earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mainland China
- National Health Commission
- Hubei
- Wuhan
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 125 new coronavirus cases, down from day earlier
Mainland China reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since January
Mainland China reports 119 new coronavirus cases, down from day earlier
Mainland China reports 139 new coronavirus cases
Mainland China reports 44 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths by end of March 7 -health authorities