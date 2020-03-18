United Airlines further cuts April domestic, international schedules
United Airlines on Tuesday announced a 60% schedule reduction in April, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel demand. The airline said the reduction includes a 42% cut across the United States and Canada, and an 85% decrease in international flights.
Across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America, United will operate about 45 daily flights in April, the company said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Airlines
- United States
- Canada
- Latin America
ALSO READ
BRIEF-United Airlines Says Capping Fares From Europe To U.S.
Delhi bound United Airlines flight diverted to London after passenger became unwell onboard
United Airlines among major US carriers to cut flights to UK, Ireland
BRIEF-United Airlines Says Further Reduces Domestic And International Schedules