New ECB measures should show Europe is determined to overcome crisis - Altmaier

  • Berlin
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:22 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:22 IST
The European Central Bank's (ECB) latest monetary stimulus will hopefully show the markets that Europe is determined overcome the coronavirus crisis, Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

"I hope these measures will also make it clear to the stock markets, to the markets today that Europe will protect its interests and Europe is determined to overcome this crisis", he told Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview.

