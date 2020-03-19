Left Menu
COVID-19: Remain at home, practise self-isolation says Chhattisgarh health minister

After first positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the state, Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo said that people need to isolate themselves at their homes and restrict outside movement to help prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:42 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:42 IST
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After first positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the state, Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo said that people need to isolate themselves at their homes and restrict outside movement to help prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus. "A 24-year-old girl, who returned from London on March 15, has tested positive for coronavirus. We have also directed her family members to remain in isolation, although they have not shown symptoms of the disease, yet we do not want to take any chances," Singh Deo told ANI here.

"We have ample facilities for treating coronavirus patients, there are 400 beds at present and it is being increased keeping the scenario in mind. But it will become difficultt if self-isolation is not practised by the people. There is a need for the people to remain at homes and restrict outside movement so that there isn't a sudden spike in the number of cases," he said. India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

