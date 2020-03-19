Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia clarifies cause of first virus-linked death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 20:50 IST
Russia clarifies cause of first virus-linked death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia reported its first death connected to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, initially saying an elderly woman died of pneumonia before changing the cause of death to a blood clot. The Moscow health department said the 79-year-old, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died in a Moscow hospital.

Svetlana Krasnova, head doctor at Moscow's hospital No. 2 for infectious diseases, said in a statement that the woman had been admitted with "a host of chronic diseases", including type 2 diabetes and heart problems. Officials said she had been treated in an intensive care unit and that people she had contact with had been isolated.

The statement said she died from pneumonia and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter: "Unfortunately, we have the first loss from the coronavirus infection." But health officials later put out another statement saying an autopsy confirmed she had died of a blood clot. A subsequent official tally of the number of official coronavirus cases in Russia included 199 confirmed infections but no deaths.

It was not clear whether the woman's death would eventually be counted as a result of the virus. Reports identified the woman as a professor at Moscow's Gubkin State Oil and Gas University, though the university did not confirm this.

Moscow officials on Wednesday urged elderly residents to stay away from crowded places like cafes and shopping centres. The national health watchdog tightened restrictions for all travellers from abroad in a new decree published Thursday, requiring "all individuals arriving to Russia" to be isolated, either at home or elsewhere.

Previously only arrivals from a list of countries particularly hit were told to follow two-week-long self-isolation procedures. President Vladimir Putin this week said the coronavirus situation was "generally under control" and the government has promised to step up testing.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday called on people to "cut down on contacts as much as possible".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. IOC reviewing Games scenarios, cancellation not among them BachThe International Olympic Committee is considering various scenarios for the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic but ...

Epidemic Act: Sharma questions running of Parliament

Congress member Anand Sharma on Friday questioned whether Parliament was exempt from the provisions of laws passed by it as the Epidemic Act enforced by the government restricts persons above 65 years to come out from their homes. Raising t...

Safdarjung doctors remember Nirbhaya as 'brave woman', say law has taken its course

Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital who treated Nirbhaya in 2012 remembered her as a brave woman and said that with the hanging of the four convicts law had taken its course. The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally gangraped in a movin...

Gearing up for Janta Curfew: How to cope with stress and anxiety

The coronavirus pandemic is growing and Indians are increasingly adapting to social distancing advisories ahead of the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22.But being cut off from society doesnt only mean the inconvenience of working from home, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020