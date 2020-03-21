Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Bosnian region orders elderly, youngsters indoors over coronavirus

  • Updated: 21-03-2020 01:18 IST
Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation has banned people over the age of 65 and under 18 from leaving their homes to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the civil protection service said on Friday.

It said the order would remain in force until March 31 and that hospitals must be ready to admit people infected by the coronavirus. The state security minister also said an agreement had been reached with the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) under which Bosnia would urgently procure 50,000 coronavirus test kits.

Bosnia on Tuesday declared a nationwide state of emergency, after the Federation and the Serb Republic, its other autonomous half, separately declared emergency situations and introduced measures to limit transmission of the coronavirus. Bosnia has reported 84 coronavirus cases, 25 in the Bosniak-Croat Federation and 59 in the Serb Republic.

