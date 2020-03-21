Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dominican government orders curfew to slow spread of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santo Domingo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 05:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 05:46 IST
Dominican government orders curfew to slow spread of coronavirus

The government of the Dominican Republic ordered a nationwide nighttime curfew over the next two weeks in a bid to sharply limit movement and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said on Friday. President Danilo Medina issued the order, which prohibits the movement of people from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew will go into effect Friday night and extend through at least April 3.

The measure includes exceptions for health workers and those who require medical help, private security, press and electricity workers. Public transportation in the Caribbean island nation, including the capital's subway system, will suspend service indefinitely from Saturday, as well as bus services operated by private companies.

The curfew follows Medina's decision to seal the country's borders, suspend commercial flights and ships as well as close schools and entertainment venues. The closures were originally part of a 15-day state of emergency issued by the president, which was extended to 25 days following approval by the Dominican Congress on Thursday.

The Dominican Republic's sole land border is with Haiti, and restrictions at the border began on Monday, the day Dominican health officials reported the island nation's first fatality attributed to coronavirus. Since then, a second fatality due to coronavirus has been reported, with the number of persons infected with the highly contagious virus now at 72, according to Health Minister Rafael Sanchez Cardenas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Seven coal miners killed in Pak

At least seven coal miners were killed and three others injured after a gas explosion in a mine of a private company in Degari area of Pakistans southern Sindh province, officials said on Saturday. The powerful explosion took place on Frida...

Coronavirus: Liquor sales banned in Nashik

Coronavirus Liquor sales banned in Nashik Nashik, Mar 21 PTI The sale of liquor was banned from Saturday till further orders in Nashik after the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act were invoked to combat the novel coronavirus...

Sport-Doping control facing challenges due to coronavirus, says WADA

The coronavirus pandemic is restricting the fight against anti-doping, the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has said while issuing new guidelines to continue testing of athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Since starting in China late la...

Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh shuts govt offices till March 31

All government offices in Chhattisgarh, except those providing essential and emergency services, to remain shut till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported on Saturday.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said on Thursday t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020