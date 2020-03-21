Left Menu
Vietnam calls up medical students, retired doctors in coronavirus fight

  • Hanoi
  21-03-2020
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:46 IST
Vietnam's health ministry called on Saturday on all healthcare workers, including medical students and retired doctors and nurses, to join hands in the country's fight against coronavirus. Vietnam, with 92 reported cases but no deaths yet, has already suspended international flights and imposed restrictions on foreign visitors.

"The fight against COVID-19 has entered a new phase that is full of difficulties and challenges, requiring more efforts and determination to contain," the ministry said in a statement on its website. The ministry called on retired medical staff to take care of the elderly, and on medical students to join volunteer activities when needed.

The ministry said on Friday all foreign arrivals would be quarantined for 14 days.

