Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 18:31 IST
Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@ScottMorrisonMP)

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledged an additional A$66.4 billion ($38.50 billion) in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the country's economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters.

Australia's conservative government last week said it would pump A$105 billion in its economy, supplementing Canberra's original stimulus worth A$17.6 billion. But as the number of coronavirus cases in Australia tops 1,000, Morrison will say that his government will spend another A$66.4 billion to safeguard jobs, while a third economic stimulus package is likely.

"There is a lot of pain coming but we're going to cushion the blow as best we can," Morrison will say when he announces the second economic package. Although the full details of the package are still unclear, Morrison is expected to promise that his government will give local businesses A$100,000 if the company has a turnover of less than A$50 million each year.

Morrison will also say that Australia will also underwrite 50% of up A$40 billion in loans offered by local lenders to small and medium-sized companies. Australia's conservative government is also likely to boost unemployment benefits as companies are forced to lay off staff.

One of Australia's largest employers, Qantas Airways last week said it would put 20,000 employees on leave as coronavirus sees scores of countries close their borders. Desperate to cushion the blow to the national economy, the Reserve Bank of Australia last week cut its benchmark interest rate to a historic low, and issued its first-ever quantitative easing program as it seeks to prop up the domestic economy.

But many economists expect the jobless rate to reach 7% by October, up from 5.3% last month, as Australia records its first recession in nearly 30 years. The stimulus package, parts of which require parliament's approval, will be the country's first stimulus package since the 2008 global financial crisis, which helped Australia avert a recession then.

($1 = 1.7247 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Odisha includes additional 5 lakh people under State Food Security Scheme

In a bid to ensure food security for the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha Government has decided to enhance coverage of five lakh additional beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme SFSS. According to state governmen...

Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus

Kuwait will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA said, citing the cabinet.Kuwait, which went into virtual lockdown on Thursday, has ta...

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 million to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpo...

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020