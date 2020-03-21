Athletics-USA Track and Field calls Tokyo Olympics postponement

USA Track and Field, athletics' U.S. governing body, on Saturday called for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

The federation, in a letter to United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chief executive Sarah Hirshland, asked the USOPC to advocate to the International Olympic Committee for the postponement of the Games.

The Tokyo games are scheduled to begin in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.