Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan to spend over $137 bln as virus hits economy, BOJ eyes more stimulus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:32 IST
Japan to spend over $137 bln as virus hits economy, BOJ eyes more stimulus
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@BankofJapan)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's pledge of "huge" stimulus will involve the spending of at least $137 billion financed in part by deficit-covering bonds, sources say, joining global efforts to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

While the amount of debt issuance is likely modest, it will put a considerable market focus on Japan's dire fiscal position - at a time the market rout caused by the outbreak is prodding investors to dump even safe-haven assets like government bonds in favor of cash. "We need to come up with big, powerful economic and fiscal measures that meet the enormous magnitude of the hit from the coronavirus outbreak," Abe told parliament on Monday.

"Depending on the situation, we'll take measures that exceed in scale those taken after the Lehman crisis," he said. The Bank of Japan, too, stands ready to expand stimulus for the second straight month in April if the pandemic leads to cuts in jobs and capital expenditure big enough to derail prospects of an economic recovery, sources familiar with its thinking say.

"The key would be whether Japan's economy can manage to bounce back, as the BOJ now projects, after a temporary slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. "If further monetary steps are necessary, the BOJ is ready to act. In doing so, it will take into account the expected impact from the government's stimulus package," the source said.

The BOJ next meets for a rate review on April 27-28. The government is working on a package of measures to combat the widening economic fallout from the coronavirus that will involve direct fiscal spending exceeding 15 trillion yen ($137 billion), several government and ruling party lawmakers with direct knowledge of the issue said.

It will be roughly equivalent to the amount Japan spent to deal with the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. Including loans and other steps that does not include direct spending, the size of the package will exceed 30 trillion yen, the officials said.

The government will lay out details of the package once parliament passes on March 27 the state budget for the fiscal year beginning in April. Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will compile its draft stimulus package on March 30, which will serve as a basis for the government's plan.

Given the scale of the package and expected declines in tax revenues due to a slumping economy, the government is seen issuing deficit-covering bonds to fund some of the costs, the officials said. Thanks to government efforts to front-load bond issuance to roll over maturing debt, total bonds it needs to sell to markets this year won't rise much, said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But additional bond issuance will definitely hamper the government's efforts to balance the budget," he said. "There are worries over how the market could respond to Japan's worsening public finances." A finance ministry official said nothing has been decided on whether the additional debt will be issued.

Worldwide travel bans, event cancellations and supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak have added to strains on Japan's economy already on the cusp of recession. Japan has 1,102 confirmed cases of the virus, with 41 deaths. An estimate by Dai-ichi Life Research Institute showed the coronavirus outbreak alone could shave 3.8 trillion yen off Japan's 540 trillion yen economy.

The heightening chance the Tokyo Olympic Games may be postponed may spur calls among lawmakers for even bigger spending to mitigate the hit to the economy, analysts say. ($1 = 109.8600 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UN to create global coronavirus fund, Norway says

The United Nations will create a fund to prevent the spread of coronavirus and support the treatment of patients worldwide, Norway said on Monday. The purpose of the fund is to assist developing countries with weak health systems in address...

SC agrees to hear Gujarat BJP MLA's plea seeking permission to vote in RS polls

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Pabhubha Virambha Manek seeking appropriate order to allow him to vote in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobd...

Grateful that CMs understood importance of lockdown to fight COVID-19: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday said that he was grateful that many chief ministers across the country have understood the importance of imposing a lockdown in order to fight coronavirus. For nearly a week, I have ple...

Kazakhstan tightens foreign exchange controls to support tenge

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered state-owned companies on Monday to start selling part of their foreign currency revenue on the domestic market to support the local tenge currency, his office said.Tokayev also said his governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020