South African Airways to suspend all domestic flights as country braces for lockdown

South African Airways (SAA) said on Tuesday it will suspend all its domestic flights from Friday to April 16 in support of the national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown from midnight on Thursday in an address to the nation on Monday, as the number of confirmed cases jumped by 128 to 402. On Tuesday the number climbed to 554.

