How an Indian NGO identified and diagnosed 572 differently abled people in Africa

Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), a charitable organization that works toward inclusive welfare of differently-abled individuals, organised a tour across the African continent to support and empower such individuals.

Narayan Seva

Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), a charitable organization that works toward inclusive welfare of differently-abled individuals, organized a tour across the African continent to support and empower such individuals. The camps were organized between 23rd Feb and 8th March 2020.

As a part of the tour, the NGO hosted artificial limbs and Callipers diagnosis & distribution camps. These Medical camps were set up across different locations, such as Lenasia, Durban in South Africa, and Meru and Nairobi in Kenya. NSS is committed to provide equal opportunities to differently-abled people and induct them into mainstream society.

Throughout the three days long camp in Durban, the NSS team had identified 202 patients for OPD, diagnosed and measured 116 patients for artificial limbs and calliper distribution. NSS distributed 36 artificial limbs to the previously diagnosed differently-abled and 116 more are to be provided soon. In Lenasia, South Africa camp, the team identified and screened 44 patients for new measurements and 15 artificial limbs and 7 calipers were distributed to previously diagnosed patients

The Meru Camp in Kenya identified and screened 165 individuals who were identified for artificial limbs and calipers amongst 326 OPD. Similarly, the NSS also provided 54 artificial limbs and 47 calipers to the deprived people residing in Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking on the initiative, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan, Mr. Prashant Agarwal said that, "Deprived and differently-abled individuals often do not get access to affordable and efficient healthcare facilities and are also more often than not, excluded from equal and inclusive opportunities. Their physical impairment acts as an obstacle for them to get access to quality education, healthcare and secure a better livelihood for themselves. Our goal is to mitigate and eradicate this limitation from the root and enable such people to lead a better life."

NSS has initiated a slew of activities targeted towards this goal, such as providing free corrective surgeries, organizing vocational training centers, measurement and distribution camps, divyang talent show, mass wedding ceremony and smart schools for economically and socially underprivileged children.

