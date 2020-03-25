Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hanoi to close all non-essential services to fight coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 15:42 IST
Hanoi to close all non-essential services to fight coronavirus

Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, has ordered a limit on public gatherings and shut down all non-essential services until further notice as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the city's ruling body said on Wednesday.

"All non-essential services including cinemas, clubs and bars, massage parlours, karaoke lounges and online game centres must be temporarily closed," the Hanoi People's Committee said in a statement. Hanoi has also called on places of worship not to organise events involving large numbers of people, and ordered a limit on public gatherings.

Earlier, the city ordered the closure of all entertainment venues until March 31, but the latest statement did not say how long the order would be in place. Vietnam's business hub, Ho Chi Minh City, on Tuesday also ordered the closure of restaurants with a capacity of more than 30 people across the 24 districts of the city.

In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 of its confirmed coronavirus cases had recovered, but it has since been battling with an influx of imported cases from overseas visitors and Vietnamese citizens escaping outbreaks elsewhere. Hanoi has recorded 44 cases of the virus, or a third of the country's total, most of which were imported from Europe. The Hanoi People's Committee said it was bracing for a wave of new infections.

Schools citywide will remain shut until April 5. City authorities advised residents to stay at home and refrain from using public transport as "the chance the virus existing in the community is very high". The next 10-15 days will be decisive in Vietnam's fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics need sacrifices from all stakeholders: Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Wednesday that the postponed Tokyo Games would require sacrifices and compromises from all sides to make them work. These postponed Olympic Games will need sacrifices, will need com...

Sensex jumps 1,862 points, Reliance gains by 13.8 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 7 per cent higher on Wednesday as Asian shares extended a rally after Wall Streets strong rebound overnight. Reports said the US Senate leaders had reached deal with the White House on a two trillion d...

Jharkhand govt issues rate-list to check ration shops

Acting on reports of a few ration shops providing commodities at a higher price while some others selling them in the black market taking advantage of the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday ...

FOCUS-Virus fight at risk as world's medical glove capital struggles with lockdown

Disposable rubber gloves are indispensable in the global fight against the new coronavirus, yet a months lockdown in stricken Malaysia where three of every five gloves are made has upended the supply chain and threatens to hamstring hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020