UK's Johnson wishes Prince Charles speedy coronavirus recovery
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has wished Prince Charles a speedy recovery following news that the 71-year-old heir to the British throne has contracted coronavirus, Johnson's official spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The Prime Minister wishes the prince a speedy recovery," the spokesman told reporters at a briefing.
Charles's household said the prince was displaying "mild" symptoms of the disease.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Prince Charles
- British