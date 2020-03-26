New York says hospitals will be overwhelmed under almost any coronavirus scenario

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference on Thursday that almost any realistic scenario in the coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm the state's existing hospital capacity and that it was adding to capacity wherever it could.

Cuomo said the goal was to get to 140,000 hospital bed capacity from the current 53,000 available and that authorities were scouting new sites to build temporary facilities.

"The goal is to have 1,000 plus bed overflow facility in each county," Cuomo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

