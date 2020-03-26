Motor racing-Indianapolis 500 postponed until Aug. 23 due to coronavirus

The Indianapolis 500, promoted as the world's biggest single-day sporting event with an estimated crowd topping 350,000, has been postponed until Aug. 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar said on Thursday.

The crown jewel of American open-wheel racing, which is traditionally staged each U.S. Memorial Day weekend at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was originally scheduled to be held on May 24.

