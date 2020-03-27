Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. attorney general seeks to expand home confinement option as coronavirus spreads in prisons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 02:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 02:53 IST
U.S. attorney general seeks to expand home confinement option as coronavirus spreads in prisons

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Thursday he has directed the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to expand its use of home confinement for inmates in appropriate cases, as the coronavirus has continued to spread in the federal prison system. A total of six inmates and four prison staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, Barr said, adding that several federal facilities including two in New York City are now on lockdown as a result.

The First Step Act, signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump in late 2018, expanded the BOP's powers to maximize the amount of time that lower-risk inmates can spend in home confinement, when possible. "I've asked and issued a memorandum just today to the Bureau of Prisons to increase the use of home confinement," Barr told reporters during what he said was the department's first "virtual" press conference in order to practice social-distancing.

"One of the things we have to assess is whether that individual ... will be more safe in the particular circumstance in which they are going to find themselves. And in many cases, that may not be the case." He added that any inmate released on home confinement will still face a 14-day quarantine before they leave prison.

The plans by the Justice Department to increase the use of home confinement comes as criminal justice advocates and union officials representing prison workers have called on Barr to implement tougher measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading throughout the federal prison system. Some local jails and prisons in states such as New Jersey, meanwhile, have taken more drastic steps by releasing “low-risk” inmates serving county jail sentences.

The BOP has not signaled it would take such a step, though it has stepped up safeguards, including through the implementation of a policy requiring all new inmates to be quarantined for 14 days. In a statement, the Justice Collaborative, a non-profit criminal justice group, called Barr's memo a "false promise" that contains more red tape for inmates and will take too long for deserving prisoners to be released.

"The DOJ’s plan is far too slow to save lives," the group said, noting it would be better to fast-track the release of non-violent offenders who qualify based on age and pre-existing conditions. It added it is "unclear" why inmates would need to serve the 14-day quarantine behind bars if home confinement is an option.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

EU lawmakers back suspension of airline slots rule until October

European lawmakers overwhelmingly agreed on Thursday to suspend until Oct. 24 a rule requiring airlines to use at least 80 of their flight slots to keep them the following year so as to ease an industry crisis unleashed by the coronavirus p...

Brazil's governors press Bolsonaro for more coronavirus support

Brazils governors pressed President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday for more federal support in the coronavirus battle after he blasted them as job-killers and undermined their orders with a decree keeping churches open at evangelical preachers ...

Fed balance sheet tops $5 trln for first time as it enters coronavirus war mode

The U.S. Federal Reserves balance sheet rocketed past 5 trillion in assets for the first time this week as it scooped up bonds and extended loans to banks, mutual funds and other central banks in its unprecedented effort to backstop the eco...

U.S. House leaders plan to pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill Friday

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expected the chamber to pass an estimated 2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill when it meets on Friday, after the Senate overwhelmingly approved the unprecedented economic rescue legislation on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020