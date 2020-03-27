Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 42,288 - RKI

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 42,288 and 253 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

Cases rose by 5,780 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 55, the tally showed.

