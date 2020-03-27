Left Menu
Tokyo Disneyland won't reopen before April 20, operator says

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will remain closed at least until April 19, the operator of the theme parks said on Friday, again extending a temporary closure that began on Feb. 29 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The temporary closures of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have been extended in light of the continued request from the (government) to refrain from holding events as well as the current situation in Japan and abroad," the parks' operator, Oriental Land Co, said on its website.

The reopening of the parks is planned for April 20 or beyond, it said.

