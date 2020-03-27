Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study provides insights from ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in patients with kidney disease

In a novel combined study, researchers offer insights gained from "ambulatory" blood pressure monitoring, which is conducted while people go about their daily activities, including during sleep. This type of monitoring can provide more information than blood pressure measurements taken only in clinics.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 12:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 12:19 IST
Study provides insights from ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in patients with kidney disease
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a novel combined study, researchers offer insights gained from "ambulatory" blood pressure monitoring, which is conducted while people go about their daily activities, including during sleep. This type of monitoring can provide more information than blood pressure measurements taken only in clinics.

High blood pressure has a range of effects on the body that can influence both physical and mental health. The study was published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. In an analysis of 561 African Americans with and without chronic kidney disease who underwent ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, Paul Muntner, MD, Stanford Mwasongwe, MPH (the University of Alabama at Birmingham), and their colleagues found that having kidney disease was associated with uncontrolled blood pressure measured in the clinic and outside of the clinic.

Also, among participants with kidney disease, uncontrolled ambulatory blood pressure was associated with a higher prevalence of left ventricular hypertrophy, a marker of cardiovascular disease. "Getting an accurate estimate of blood pressure is important for people with kidney disease given the association of blood pressure with cardiovascular disease and kidney disease progression in this population," said Dr Muntner. "The current study showed that a high proportion of people with kidney disease have high blood pressure when measured outside of the doctor's office."

In another study that followed 1,502 adults with chronic kidney disease for 4 years, Lama Ghazi, MD (University of Minnesota) and her colleagues found that ambulatory blood pressure patterns were not linked with cognitive impairment or frailty. "However, among participants older than 60 years, those who demonstrated at least a 20% drop in average systolic blood pressure from day to night--called extreme dippers--had a higher risk of developing cognitive impairment," said Dr Ghazi. Also, participants with masked hypertension (normal clinic-measured blood pressure but elevated ambulatory blood pressure) had worse physical functioning than participants with hypertension controlled with medication.

Dr Ghazi noted that future research should assess links between ambulatory blood pressure and physical and cognitive function over a longer follow-up period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Germany sends plane to rescue stranded tourists from Nepal

A rescue flight arranged by the German government on Friday picked up hundreds of tourists who had been stranded in Nepal since the Himalayan nation went on lockdown earlier this week, officials said. The Qatar Airways charter flight took o...

More layoffs for Australian sport amid coronavirus shutdown

Australias soccer federation laid off most of its staff on Friday as domestic sports battled to stay afloat during the national lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.A round of layoffs also hit domestic cricket while the Nationa...

FOREX-Dollar pulls back as risks ebb, set for biggest loss in decade

The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade on Friday as a series of stimulus measures around the world, including a 2.2 trillion U.S. package, helped temper a rout in global markets triggered by the coronaviru...

Uzbekistan reports first coronavirus death as it widens lockdowns

Uzbekistan reported its first coronavirus death on Friday, as it locked down all of its provinces, having declared large bonuses for medical workers in the battle against infections, which climbed to 83.A 72-year-old woman in the city of Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020