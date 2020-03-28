Philippines reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 272 infections

The Philippine health ministry on Saturday reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 272 additional cases, marking the country's single largest daily increase in fatalities and infections.

The latest information brought total infections in the Philippines to 1,075 and deaths to 68, the health ministry said, adding that four patients have recovered, bringing the total to 35.

