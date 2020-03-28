Trump said he may quarantine New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
President Trump said Saturday he was considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
Trump said he was mulling the quarantine, while at the same walking back urging to quickly reopen the economy. Trump said he was unsure about whether the United States will reopen for business by April 12th following shutdowns in major cities across the country. Asked whether he thought the United States would open by Easter Sunday, Trump said at the White House on Saturday, "We'll see, what happens," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- United States
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
- New York
- White House
ALSO READ
Mexicans wonder if Trump's wall could stop coronavirus spreading south
Tokyo Olympics organisers dig in their heels after Trump suggests one-year delay
Coronavirus poses new challenge to Trump's re-election bid
Japan says Olympics on track despite Trump's suggestion to postpone
Japan says Olympics on track as Abe, Trump hold talks on coronavirus