Kerala reports 20 more cases of coronavirus

A least 20 more positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala on Sunday, informed Kerala Health Minister's Office. "Out of the 20 positive cases of coronavirus, 18 have a history of foreign travel and two have contact history with positive cases," said the Health Minister's Office.

It further read, "The total number of cases in the state rise to 202, of which 181 are active and four people under treatment have tested negative today." The Central government had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has left several thousand dead globally. In India, the virus has infected 979 people so far. (ANI)

