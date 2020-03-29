Goa: 2 more test positive for coronavirus, count reaches 5

As two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa, the tally of such patients in the state reached five on Sunday. State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told this to reporters here.

"Two more persons, who had been quarantined, have tested positive for coronavirus," he said. The first three patients had tested positive on Thursday, he said.

The fourth person to test positive is a brother of one of those first three patients, Sawant added. "The fifth patient had quarantined himself long back, which contained the spread of infection from him," the chief minister said.

Sawant said that the hospital (in Madgaon) designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients has started functioning and the infected persons have been shifted to this facility. "If required, a private hospital would be taken over to treat such patients," he added.

The building, constructed for shifting the South District Hospital from the existing place, has been converted into a quarantine facility, he said. The state government has also decided to sanitise all the primary health centres and public places from Monday onwards, the chief minister said.

Sawant said that a channel in Karnataka was airing a "wrong news" that labourers from that state who are stranded in Goa, were left hungry. "That is absolutely false. We have created special camps for migrant labourers. Around 2.5 lakh migrant labourers, who wanted to go back to their native places, were stopped and provided free food and shelter," he said.

