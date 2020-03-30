Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus - NHK

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalised after being infected with the new coronavirus, has died, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday. He was 70.

Shimura, one of the country's best-known comedians with a career dating back to the early 1970s, had been hospitalised in Tokyo and died on Sunday evening, NHK said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

