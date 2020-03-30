Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttar Pradesh reports 16 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 88

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh reports 16 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 88

Sixteen new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total tally in the state to 88, officials said. Of the 88 COVID-19 patients, 14 have fully recovered and discharged. Gautam Buddh Nagar district alone has reported 36 cases, they said.

"So far, the number of samples which tested coronavirus positive is 88. Of this, 14 patients have fully recovered and discharged. The maximum 36 cases have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, where 31 were from just one factory," Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters on Monday. "In Meerut, 13 cases have been reported, all of which are relatives and acquaintances of one infected person." Prasad said of the total cases reported so far, 44 are from two clusters.

Cluster containment work is on, he said, explaining that if more than one patient is reported in a cluster, every house in a radius of three kilometre is thoroughly scanned and if any symptom is reported, residents of the said house are quarantined and their samples tested. "If just a single case is reported in a cluster, we do containment in a radius of one kilometre," Prasad said, adding so far 2,430 samples have been sent to different laboratories, of which 2,305 have tested negative.

Prasad said the Centre has provided Rs 50-lakh insurance in addition to the existing cover for healthcare workers involved in treating COVID-19 patients and allied works. He also informed reporters that people coming to Uttar Pradesh from outside the state since Sunday are being kept in quarantine camps.

"Around 780 people have been kept in quarantine facilities. We are monitoring them. Apart from this, around 10,000 people are in home quarantine. They are those who have returned from foreign countries or have been asymptomatic contact of a (coronavirus) positive patient," the principal secretary (medical and health) said. The health department is getting full support from the Chief Minister Helpline. Calls are being received on the helpline number of the health department as well. If anyone feels having developed COVID-19 symptoms, they are being helped by providing their name, address to the surveillance team, Prasad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow begins lockdown during tougher push to curb virus

Moscow, with its more than 12 million people, went into lockdown on Monday while other parts of Russia moved to introduce similar steps to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The enforcement of the strict new rules, which Moscow Mayor Sergei Sob...

SAT to remain closed till Apr 14 amid coronavirus pandemic

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT on Monday said it will remain closed till April 14 in view of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the tribunal had said it will remain clos...

Swiss may have to top up coronavirus aid package amid rush for loans

Switzerland may have to expand its emergency fund for companies hit by coronavirus disruption, a government official said on Monday, after banks loaned out 6.6 billion Swiss francs 6.89 billion in the first four days of the scheme. That was...

Ethiopia conducts 66 laboratory tests; two COVID-19 cases confirmed

Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted 66 laboratory tests within twenty-four hours and two cases are confirmed for COVID-19, making the total cases twenty-three 23.The confirmed cases are a 32 years old male who came from The United ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020