Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:28 IST
5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka

Five new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to 88, the Health department said here on Monday. Till date 88 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes thre deaths and six discharges.

Of the 79 active cases, 78 patients in isolation at designated hospitals are stable and one is on ventilator,' the department said in a bulletin. It said that of the 88 cases detected and confirmed so far, six were transit passengers who landed at airports in the state and were being treated in hospitals in Karnataka.

All five new cases confirmed since last evening to this afternoon are contacts of a patient already tested positive. While one of them, a 13-year-old male resident of Tumkur, is the son of a COVID-19 patient, the other four men, ranging in age from 34 years to 24 years, were from Nanjanagud in Mysuru and worked in the same pharmaceutical company, where the patient who recently tested positive, despite no travel or contact history, had worked.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all the cases, the department said. Among the 88positive cases, 41 were reported from Bengaluru, 12 from Mysuru, eight from Chikkaballapura, seven from Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, three each from Kalaburgai, Davangere and Udupi, two from Tumakuru, and one each from Kodagu and Dharwad.

All the six discharged patients are from Bengaluru, while one death each was reported in Kalaburgari, Bengaluru and Tumakuru. Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar in click their selfies using an app and send them to the government every one hour from home.

The selfie or photo will have GPS coordinates so the location of the sender would be known, he said in a release. If those home quarantined failed to send selfies every one hour (except between 10 PM to 7 AM), then they would be shifted to government created mass quarantine facilities, he said.

Such action would be taken even if wrong photos are sent, he said Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said ending of the 21 day nationwide lockdown depends on how strictly people follow it, as he urged them to follow the curfew and maintain social distancing. Earlier, education minister Suresh Kumar said the government has warned private educational institutions of legal action if they do not postpone the admission process and collection of fees for the next academic year, in the wake of the lockdown to fight COVID-19.

Aimed at controlling the spread of virus, the state government on Monday decided to give a push for localised purchase of essential commodities like vegetables and groceries in the city where in people come by foot to buy things and don't use vehicles..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's PM wins emergency powers to fight coronavirus

Hungarys parliament granted nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban the right to rule by decree on Monday to fight the coronavirus, ignoring calls by opponents and rights groups to put a timeframe on the extra powers.President Janos Ader, a...

South African rand touches all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand hit an all-time low on Monday after rating firm Moodys removed the countrys last investment-grade credit rating and downgraded it to junk status - although the selloff did not deepen as some expected.Like many emerging ma...

COVID-19: Gujarat toll rises to 6; case tally increases to 70

With the death of one more coronavirus positive patient on Monday, the toll in Gujarat rose to six even as the number of infections increased to 70 with the addition of seven new positive cases, a senior health department official said. A 4...

Navy hospital ship sails into New York, frontline of U.S. coronavirus battle

In a hopeful image that captured the spirit of a national mobilization against the coronavirus, a Navy hospital ship docked in New York on Monday as the city pleaded for more help to stanch the deadly outbreak at its U.S. epicenter.Painted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020