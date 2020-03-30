Left Menu
UN providing vital support to Pacific as countries rally to combat COVID-19

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have been busy providing vital supplies to Pacific Island governments, including more than 170,000 essential medical and laboratory items. 

UN | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:16 IST
UN providing vital support to Pacific as countries rally to combat COVID-19
"UNICEF will continue working with governments and our partners throughout the Pacific to stop transmission of the virus, and to keep children and their families safe", said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett.

United Nations agencies are working together to provide vital support to Pacific Island countries as they rally to combat COVID-19 outbreaks across the region.

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have been busy providing vital supplies to Pacific Island governments, including more than 170,000 essential medical and laboratory items.

"UNICEF will continue working with governments and our partners throughout the Pacific to stop transmission of the virus, and to keep children and their families safe", said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett.

Assistance has been delivered according to their current needs, along with communication materials to inform the public about the symptoms of COVID-19, how to treat someone feeling unwell and preventative actions to stem the spread of the virus.

Led by WHO and partners, UNICEF is supporting the COVID-19 Joint Incident Management Team response in the Pacific, along with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Japan and Global Partnership for Education.

'Hidden victims'

Pointing out that in just a few months, COVID-19 has "upended the lives of children around the Pacific" along with most other regions of the world, Mr. Yett stressed that they are the "hidden victims of this pandemic".

The UNICEF envoy painted a grim picture of closed borders, parents, and caregivers losing their jobs and "thousands of children" out of school.

To mitigate the consequences, the agency is supporting all countries in the region by adopting the UN?? Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Schools for Pacific Island countries, to keep schools safe and help children continue their learning when schools are closed.

On the ground support

UNICEF is also providing medical items across the Pacific, including N95 respirators, surgical masks, swabs, thermometers, testing kits, gloves, and medical gowns.

In addition to providing medical and laboratory supplies to support governments in responding to virus outbreaks, UNICEF continues to reach out to communities to share crucial information on keeping children safe and on preventing the spread of COVID-19, such as washing hands, coughing into elbows and not touching faces, especially eyes, mouth, and nose.

