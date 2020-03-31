Kohl's extends store closure, draws down $1 bln credit facility amid coronavirus outbreak

Kohl's Corp said on Monday it would extend the duration of store closure, and fully draw down on its $1 billion revolving credit facility to control damages from the coronavirus pandemic.

The department store operator also said it would cut spending by about $500 million, and that Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass would not take a salary as it manages through the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.