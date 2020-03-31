Kohl's extends store closure, draws down $1 bln credit facility amid coronavirus outbreak

Kohl's extends store closure, draws down $1 bln credit facility amid coronavirus outbreakReuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:18 IST
Kohl's Corp said on Monday it would extend the duration of store closure, and fully draw down on its $1 billion revolving credit facility to control damages from the coronavirus pandemic.
The department store operator also said it would cut spending by about $500 million, and that Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass would not take a salary as it manages through the crisis.
