Air New Zealand plans to lay off 3,500 employees amid coronavirus pandemic

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 01:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand said on Tuesday that 3,500 employees will be laid off in the coming months, as it grapples with severe global travel curbs due to the coronavirus that has led to cancellation of nearly all its flights.

In an email to staff and customers, Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said if domestic restrictions on travel go beyond the planned 28 days, further, layoffs may be required.

Foran said that in a year's time he expects staffing levels to be 30% smaller than it was currently.

