Spain proposes raising EU budget to tackle coronavirus crisis

Spain proposes raising EU budget to tackle coronavirus crisisReuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:38 IST
Spain's foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Tuesday proposed increasing the budget of the European Union to tackle the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "Perhaps we should improve European cashflow, perhaps the European budget should be larger," Gonzalez said on French radio station Europe1.
She said the European Central Bank and the European Commission have announced efforts, but there is a need for more solidarity between European Union countries.
