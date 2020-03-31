Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Scotland coach Townsend accepts 25% wage deferral

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:58 IST
Rugby-Scotland coach Townsend accepts 25% wage deferral

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will take a 25% wage deferral to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Tuesday. The head coaches of Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors, Scotland's two professional sides, and the SRU's board of directors will also take a 25% deferral, while chief executive Mark Dodson will take a 30% deferral, the SRU added.

The deferrals will begin on April 1 and continue until Sept. 1, the SRU said in a statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/update-from-scottishrugby. "We are working extremely hard to navigate the sport of rugby in Scotland through these extremely challenging times," SRU chairman Colin Grassie said.

"We have a huge challenge ahead of us and we will leave no stone left unturned to ensure the long term sustainability of Scottish Rugby and the sport in Scotland." The board added that all non-essential expenditure at the BT Murrayfield Stadium and other ongoing projects would be put on hold until further notice.

Rugby in Scotland has been suspended since March 13 due to the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

IOA likely to release grants to member units without documentation

Some of its member units have not submitted the required documents but the Indian Olympic Association is likely to release the financial grants due to them in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. IOA President Nari...

157 people from state attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said 157 people from the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, claiming that most of them have been traced. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said 95 p...

Need for 'clear and honest' information from Centre on COVID-19 spread : CPIM

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday raised a slew of questions on the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis and said there was a need for clear and honest information from the Centre on COVID-19 spread. The Union Heal...

Coronavirus outbreak: Mining owners offer support to Goa govt

Mining firm owners in Goa on Tuesday extended support to the Pramod Sawant government in its fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. The state has already said that it would be using money from District Mineral Fund and Goa Iron Ore P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020