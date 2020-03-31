Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Players' union says completion of current season must be priority

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:31 IST
Soccer-Players' union says completion of current season must be priority

The global players' union FIFPRO has said the completion of the current season must be the priority when football is finally able to resume following the coronavirus outbreak.

The sport is at a standstill around the world, with domestic leagues halted and the Euro 2020 and Copa America tournaments pushed back until next year, and it is not clear when the game will be able to resume. FIFPRO General Secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said failing to complete the current season was not an option at the moment.

"Everyone in football will lose out if that happens," he told reporters in a conference call. "I don't think it's responsible to make that consideration at the moment. "If we have any chance of finishing the season, we have to do so because the impact for players and everyone else in the game will be great if we don't."

There have been some suggestions that the current season could extend to August or September, with the subsequent campaign beginning later. However, some clubs have indicated that the current season should be scrapped. Baer-Hoffmann said FIFPRO had seen both good and bad responses to the crisis.

"There is a club in Serbia which voluntarily pre-paid all salaries until June and they have reached a collective agreement in Costa Rica over the payment of wages," he said. But Baer-Hoffmann added that there had also been cases of clubs using the crisis as an excuse to terminate contracts early, sack players or declare bankruptcy simply as an instrument for not paying bills and wages.

He praised players at Juventus and Barcelona who had agreed to take pay cuts, saying it was a "strong signal that should be commended", but added that the example should not be used to pressure those at smaller clubs. "We had clubs from Indonesia using that to justify wage cuts," he said. "It is very important to take into account the vastly different economic circumstances, even the lowest clubs in Serie A are very different to Juventus."

"We can only appeal to common sense that those measures taken by the elite clubs and players cannot just be transferred downwards. "We have people literally on between 300 and 1,000 euros ($330 and $1,100) a month, for them to consider a pay cut is a different story."

While football has stopped almost everywhere, it is still being played in Belarus, which Baer-Hoffmann said was "difficult to comprehend. "We've been contacted by players who are concerned -- common sense tells you they have to apply the same cautionary measures as everywhere else," he said.

($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-Saudi oil alliance idea born at White House, put on back burner for now

Top U.S. officials have for now put aside a proposal for an alliance with Saudi Arabia to manage the global oil market, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter, an idea one of them said came from White House national securit...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008

Global stock markets dipped in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors assessed the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while the MSCI benchmark of world equities was on pace to finish its worst quarter since the financial crisi...

2 killed, 28 injured in road accident in Nepal

An overcrowded vehicle drove off the highway and plunged into gorge in Nepal on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring 28 othersThe incident occurred when the Bolero jeep was en route to Ramechhap from Bhaktapur in the Kathmandu Valley. ...

Need for 'clear and honest' information from Centre on COVID-19 spread: CPI(M)

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the government on Tuesday for approaching the Supreme Court seeking a direction to media houses on how to report the coronavirus outbreak, saying a crisis cannot be used to curtail the fundamen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020