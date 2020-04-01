Coronavirus impact will get worse before it gets better - UK minister

The number of deaths as a result of coronavirus is likely to get worse before it improves, but measures taken by the government are slowing the spread of the disease, British housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday.

"The next couple of weeks are clearly going to be critical, and its possible, it's likely that the numbers will get worse in the coming days before they get better," Jenrick told BBC radio.

"If we all adhere to the measures then there is reason to believe that they will begin to flatten the curve."

