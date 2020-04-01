Netherlands' coronavirus deaths rise by 134, reported cases up 1,019 -authorities

The number of deaths in the Netherlands resulting from the new coronavirus has risen by 134 to 1,173, health authorities said on Wednesday.

Confirmed cases increased by 1,019 to 13,614, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said.

