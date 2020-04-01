Demand to close Mohali private hospital unjustified: SAS Nagar Deputy Commissioner

The demand for shutting down a private hospital in Mohali for having admitted a COVID-19 positive patient is unjustified and cannot be sustained, said Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner SAS Nagar, on Wednesday. "The Deputy Commissioner informed that he has received some calls to close a private hospital in Mohali for admitting a COVID-19 positive patient. However, he stated that it is strictly against protocol as it is crucial to have maximum health infrastructure up and running at this time," District Public Relations Office of SAS Nagar said in a statement.

Dayalan said the medical facility is observing strict precautions regarding the treatment, isolation, quarantine as per protocol and hospitals can simply not be made to shut down. "Orders have been passed by the district administration directing all private hospitals having 10 beds or more to furnish the inventory of beds, ICUs and ventilators to treat or attend to COVID positive or even suspected cases," it said.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Punjab rose to 46 including four deaths, said state Department of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

