2 resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 00:39 IST
Two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Wednesday. Two doctors of two Delhi government-run hospitals have also tested positive for the coronavirus infection, they said.

One of the Safdarjung Hospital doctors, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, the sources said. The other doctor, a female resident doctor who is a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department, had recently travelled abroad, they said.

Both of them showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test results came out positive two days ago. They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Safdarjung Hospital. According to the sources, "All the doctors and staff who had come in contact with them have been tested and so far nobody else has tested positive for coronavirus infection." At Sardar Patel Hospital and Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) too, a doctor each has tested positive for the coronavirus infection, the sources said.

The DSCI has been shut for a day to disinfect the premises, an official said. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 152 on Wednesday.

As many as 1,637 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far and 38 people have died due to it, according to the Union Health Ministry..

