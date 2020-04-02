'Top Gun' movie sequel moved from June to December

The release of the much anticipated movie sequel to "Top Gun" has been moved to December, Paramount Pictures said on Thursday.

"Top Gun: Maverick," starring Tom Cruise, was originally scheduled to open in movie theaters worldwide on June 24. It was the latest in a series of blockbuster movies that have been delayed because of the coronavirus epidemic that has closed movie theaters in the United States, and much of Europe and Asia.

