Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Age limit could be raised for Olympic football tournament

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 06:57 IST
Soccer-Age limit could be raised for Olympic football tournament

The age limit for the Tokyo Olympics men's football tournament could be raised so that players who were eligible in 2020 will not miss out following the postponement of the Games until the following year, FIFA said on Friday.

Olympic football is usually restricted to under-23 teams for the men's tournament, with three overage players allowed per team. There is no age limit for the women's tournament. However, a working group set up by global soccer's governing body FIFA recommended on Friday that the competition should remain open to players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997, as originally planned, FIFA said in a statement.

This would effectively raise the age limit by one year, as requested by both South Korea and Australia. Football Federation Australia (FFA) welcomed the move.

"FFA has been vocal in its view that the men’s Olympic football tournament ... should shift to an under-24 format since it was confirmed that Tokyo 2020 will be held in 2021," FFA said in a statement. "The endorsement by the FIFA-Confederations working group highlights their understanding of the will of participating member associations to keep the Olympic dreams of players born on or after 01.01.1997 alive."

The working group also recommended the postponement of all international matches due to be played in June -- a formality as Euro 2020, the Copa America and the month's World Cup qualifiers have already been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recommendations still have to be approved by the FIFA Bureau, a reduced version of its decision-making Council.

"FIFA also reiterates that health must always be the first priority and the main criteria in any decision-making process, especially in these challenging times," said FIFA. The group proposed discussions with continental confederations to finalise a revised schedule for 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after matches this month and in June were postponed.

It also recommended the postponement of the under-20 women's World Cup, due to be co-hosted by Panama and Costa Rica in August and September, and the under-17 women's World Cup in India, originally scheduled for November. A decision the on the Futsal World Cup in Lithuania in September should be made by the end of this month, it said. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis/Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

China pauses to commemorate virus victims

China came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, with the worlds most populous country observing a nationwide three-minute silencePeople and traffic stopped in the street as air-raid sire...

China pauses to commemorate virus victims

China came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, with the worlds most populous country observing a nationwide three-minute silencePeople and traffic stopped in the street as air-raid sire...

Trump expands role of US army in fight against coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has expanded the role of the US Army in the fight against deadly coronavirus, saying that no one is better prepared to fight the current situation which is like a war. US till Friday reported 7,380 deaths and at...

U.S. attorney general orders release of more federal inmates due to coronavirus pandemic

U.S. Attorney General William Barr declared on Friday that the federal Bureau of Prisons BOP is facing emergency conditions due to the fast-spreading coronavirus, paving the way for the agency to begin releasing more inmates out of custody ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020