Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian state authorities warn coronavirus lockdown could be extended

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:54 IST
Indian state authorities warn coronavirus lockdown could be extended
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a three-week lockdown of India's 1.3 billion people on March 24 to avert a massive outbreak of infections. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in some India states warned on Saturday that lockdowns to rein in the coronavirus pandemic could be extended in parts of the nation as the number of domestic coronavirus cases rose above the 3,000 marks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a three-week lockdown of India's 1.3 billion people on March 24 to avert a massive outbreak of infections.

But the world's biggest shutdown has left millions without jobs and forced migrant workers to flee cities to their villages in search of food and shelter. The country has recorded 3,072 coronavirus cases, of which 75 people have died. The state of Maharashtra, which includes the financial hub Mumbai, has 537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 - the disease caused by the coronavirus - and 26 people have died.

"If people don't obey the rules seriously and cases continue to rise, then there may be no option but to extend the lockdown," Rajesh Tope, the health minister of Maharashtra state, told Reuters. "It could be extended in Mumbai and urban areas of Maharashtra by two weeks." Authorities have already set up 200-plus containment zones and sealed off building complexes or streets in Mumbai, where cases have been identified.

While the federal government does plan to review the lockdown, set to end on April 14, three senior officials told Reuters this will depend on an assessment of the situation in each state, and lockdowns and restrictions would be extended in districts where the coronavirus case spread has continued. Public transport in large cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, may only be restored in a phased manner days after the lockdown ends, said the officials, who asked not to be named as the plans were still under discussion.

During a meeting with ministers on Saturday, Modi reviewed the readiness of hospitals and quarantine facilities, and directed officials to ensure sufficient availability of all essential medical protective equipment, his office said on Twitter. Modi said on Saturday he had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump about using the two countries' partnership to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

REGIONAL NUMBERS DOUBLE

The number of COVID-19 cases has more than doubled across South Asia in the last week, surpassing 6,000.

Health experts warn an epidemic in the region, home to a fifth of the world's population, could overwhelm its already weak public health systems. But Muslim-majority Pakistan and Bangladesh, and India, which has the world's largest Muslim minority, have struggled to convince conservative religious groups to maintain social distancing.

On Friday, Pakistani Muslims at a Karachi mosque clashed with baton-wielding police trying to enforce new curbs on gatherings to prevent Friday prayers and contain coronavirus infections, officials said. This came after the government in the southern province of Sindh, home to the financial hub of Karachi, enforced a three-hour curfew on Friday afternoon, in a bid to persuade Muslim worshippers to pray at home.

Pakistan has so far reported 2,708 coronavirus infections, fuelled by a jump in cases related to members of the Tablighi Jamaat, an orthodox Muslim proselytizing group. Following is data on the spread of the coronavirus in South Asia, according to government figures:

* India has registered 3,072 cases, including 75 deaths. * Pakistan has registered 2,708 cases, including 41 deaths.

* Afghanistan has registered 299 cases, including 6 deaths. * Sri Lanka has registered 162 cases, including 5 deaths.

* Bangladesh has registered 70 cases, including 8 deaths. * the Maldives has registered 32 cases and no deaths.

* Nepal has registered nine cases and no deaths. * Bhutan has registered five cases and no deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't treat lockdown period as holidays, utilise your time: Haryana CM to youth

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday advised the youth to not treat these days as holidays and rather utilise the time for various other things. He said that the athlet...

Actress injured in accident in K'taka

Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre and her friend were injured the car in which they were travelling rammed into a railway pillar near Cantonment here on Saturday, police said. The actress and her friend Lokesh Vasanth, who allegedly went for...

5-yr-old boy dies of coronavirus in UK; death toll reaches 4,313

A 5-year-old boy with pre-existing underlying health issues is the UKs youngest COVID-19 victim as the countrys death toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose by 708 in 24 hours to hit 4,313 on Saturday. UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove...

Murmu appeals to religious leaders to spread awareness about COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday asked religious leaders to advise their followers against holding any congregations and spread awareness about maintaining social distancing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020