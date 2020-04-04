Medical college in Haryana's Nuh designated exclusive COVID-19 hospital

The Haryana government on Saturday said the 600-bed Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nuh district will operate exclusively for COVID-19 cases. Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora asked officials to ensure patients not infected with coronavirus are immediately shifted to hospitals near the medical college, according to a government statement.

For staff at the college, adequate protective equipment and masks be made available, she said. She also asked officials to ensure exclusive COVID-19 wards are set up in hospitals across Haryana.

Officials should explore possibilities to convert other medical colleges into exclusive COVID-19 hospitals and identify private labs in each district for testing, she said during a meeting via a video link. Arora said availability of rapid testing kits should be ensured in every hospital and medical college.

The chief secretary ordered deputy commissioners to ensure the rate list is pasted outside shops and on the carts of street hawkers to curb overpricing of items of daily need..

