Combating COVID-19: Pune MC sets up sanitising chamber at Naidu Hospital

In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Saturday set up a sanitising chamber for disinfecting people at the entrance of the Naidu Hospital.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:48 IST
A sanitising chamber for disinfecting people at the entrance of Naidu Hospital. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Saturday set up a sanitising chamber for disinfecting people at the entrance of the Naidu Hospital. The Naidu Hospital is a dedicated hospital for viral diseases in Pune.

With 47 fresh cases of coronavirus being reported in the State, the total number of positive cases on Saturday rose to 537, according to Maharashtra's Health Department. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, Maharashtra was the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 infection. (ANI)

