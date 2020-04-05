Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo sees more than 130 new coronavirus cases, highest jump in one day - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-04-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 12:48 IST
Tokyo sees more than 130 new coronavirus cases, highest jump in one day - NHK

More than 130 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan's NHK public broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing officials from the metropolitan government. It was the highest daily jump in confirmed cases so far, bringing the number of positive cases in the capital to more than 1,000, NHK said.

Tokyo's metropolitan government has strongly urged people to stay at home as the city of 13 million has seen an uptick in the number of cases in recent days. Governor Yuriko Koike appeared on a morning news programme on Sunday and repeated her call to residents to avoid unnecessary outings, saying that "lives were at stake".

Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot past 1 million with more than 64,000 fatalities. Japan has so far been spared the kind of explosive surge seen in Europe, the United States and elsewhere, with some 3,000 cases and 73 deaths as of Friday. In light of the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tokyo, there have been a growing call on the central government to call for a "state of emergency," which unlike in other countries, comes with limited enforcement power in Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Overconfidence persistent in children as young as four: Study

Overconfidence, as a psychological trait, has been observed among many professionals including business executives, bankers and physicians across different cultures, according to a study which says the cognitive bias is persistent even duri...

US to airlift 22,000 Americans stranded overseas; many in India

The US is working aggressively to airlift around 22,000 Americans stranded overseas, many of them in India, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The US has so far repatriated around 37,000 Americans stranded overse...

UAE doubles stimulus to counter coronavirus impact

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said Sunday it has doubled to 70 billion a stimulus package to support the Gulf states economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The aggregate value of all capital and liquidity measures adopted by ...

Pan Mac India launches 'Reading Space' to bring authors, readers together

In a bid to bring its authors and readers together during this coronavirus lockdown, Pan Macmillan India has launched Reading Space to share fascinating stories behind the writing of books. This brand-new initiative is our idea to give you ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020