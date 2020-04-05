69-yr-old COVID-19 patient with co-morbidity dies in Punjab; death toll reaches 6

A 69-year-old COVID-19 positive woman, with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, died at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday, bringing the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Punjab to six, a health official said. Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar also said the woman had no recent foreign travel history.

"She was a heart patient and had high blood pressure and sugar. She had earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus," Kumar told PTI over the phone. The official said she was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana in a serious condition on March 31.

A resident of Shimlapuri area in Ludhiana, the woman had earlier gone to Mohali to meet her relatives, he said. Punjab has so far reported 68 coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

