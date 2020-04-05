Left Menu
'Ludhiana woman dies of COVID-19, toll rises to 6 in Punjab, total positive cases 68'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:20 IST
'Ludhiana woman dies of COVID-19, toll rises to 6 in Punjab, total positive cases 68'

A coronavirus-infected 69-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana, died on Sunday, taking the total COVID-19 death toll in Punjab to six, while three more persons tested positive in the state, a health official said. “She died at a private hospital in Ludhiana today,” said Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar over phone. “She was a heart patient and also had high blood pressure and sugar,” he said.

A resident of Shimlapuri area in Ludhiana, the patient earlier had tested positive for coronavirus and had no travel history. She was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana in a serious condition on March 31.  Earlier she had gone to Mohali to meet her relatives.

Meanwhile, three more persons tested positive in Punjab, taking the total count of confirmed cases of infection to 68 in the state. Among fresh cases was a person from Ludhiana who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, as per the medical bulletin here.

A 44-year-old woman from Barnala district tested positive for the infection and she had no travel history, official said, adding the contact-tracing was being conducted. Another person, who tested positive for coronavirus infection, is a 42-year-old man from Dera Bassi in Mohali. He has been admitted to the sector 32 hospital in Chandigarh.

Among 68, maximum number of 19 cases have been reported from Nawanshahr, followed by 15 from Mohali, eight from Amritsar, seven from Hoshiarpur, six from Jalandhar, five from Ludhiana, three from Mansa and one each from Patiala, Rupnagar, Faridkot,  Barnala and Pathankot, as per medical bulletin. One patient is critical and is on ventilator support, as per the medical bulletin.

Of the total 68 COVID-19 patients, six died while four have been cured and discharged from hospital.  A total of 2,208 samples had been taken so far in the state and of which, the 1,711 samples were negative and reports of 429 samples were still awaited..

