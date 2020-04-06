Guatemala asks U.S. to limit deportations of immigrants to 25 persons per plane

Guatemala asks U.S. to limit deportations of immigrants to 25 persons per planeReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-04-2020 05:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 05:50 IST
Guatemala has asked the United States to limit the deportations of immigrants to the Central American country to 25 persons per plane due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Sunday.
