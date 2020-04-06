Swiss coronavirus deaths hit 584, positive tests rise to 21,652

Swiss coronavirus deaths hit 584, positive tests rise to 21,652Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:03 IST
The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 584, the country's public health agency said on Monday, from 559 people on Sunday.
The number of positive tests also increased to 21,652 from 21,100 on Sunday, it said.
