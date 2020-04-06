Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait locks down two areas over coronavirus, extends curfew

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:45 IST
Kuwait locks down two areas over coronavirus, extends curfew

Kuwait placed a full lockdown on two areas and extended its partial curfew by two hours to run from 5 pm (1400 GMT) till 6 am effective Monday until further notice, a statement from the cabinet said.

It also extended a previously enacted suspension of work for all ministries and government institutions by two weeks until April 26 as precautionary measure against coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Zoom shares slip over security concerns, rising competition

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc fell 8 on Monday, adding to their sharp declines in the past few days, as the video conferencing app battles privacy concerns and increased competition from deep-pocketed rivals.The stock had surged t...

Kerala-based biz group announces salary hike for employees amid COVID-19 lockdown

At a time when most companies are exploring ways to reduce operational costs in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, a Kerala-based entrepreneur has announced a salary hike to employees of Boby Chemmanur Group which is into various secto...

Citing virus, Wisconsin governor orders delay of Tuesday's vote

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, citing the coronavirus outbreak, ordered Tuesdays Democratic presidential primary and other elections in the midwestern US state to be postponed until JuneEvers said holding the election as planned on Tuesday ...

WB fin minister writes to Sitharaman, seeks immediate release of funds to fight COVID-19

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Monday wrote to the Centre, seeking immediate release of funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which, he said, has dealt a blow to the states exchequer and hit hard the unorganised sector workers. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020